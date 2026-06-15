Orlando ranked No. 3 in North America’s top party destinations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando is being recognized as one of the top party destinations in North America, according to a new travel study.

Hoppa ranked Orlando No. 3 in its Party Travel Index, tying with New Orleans.

The study looked at nightlife venues, average hotel prices, beer prices, online search interest and airport transfer times for popular party destinations in the U.S., Mexico and Central America.

The cities leading North America’s party scene (hoppa.com)

Orlando received a party travel score of 7.86 out of 10.

According to the study, Orlando had an average June hotel price of $202.85, an average beer price of $6, 46 nightlife venues per 100,000 people and an average airport transfer time of 19 minutes.

Hoppa said Orlando performed well because of its nightlife venues, search interest and reputation as an entertainment destination.

Las Vegas topped the list with a score of 9.24, followed by Nashville at 8.15.

Miami and Scottsdale tied for fifth place, while Tampa ranked ninth.

The study said New Orleans had the most nightlife venues per capita, with 79 venues per 100,000 people.

For more information, visit Hoppa’s full study.

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