Orlando police seek suspects after man is shot in his car

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a man is recovering after someone shot him early Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly after 1 a.m. along Orange Center Boulevard near John Young Parkway, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the victim flagged down two officers and told them he was shot in the leg while inside his car.

Investigators believe the shooting involved two suspects, but did not provide possible descriptions to Channel 9.

OPD added that the victim was treated at a hospital and later released.

Check back for updates on this story.

