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Orlando police seek help finding missing 76-year-old Judy Louise Domingo

Her family says she may be experiencing a cognitive disorder, according to police

By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com
76-year-old Judy Louise Domingo
By Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 76-year-old woman who may be unable to return home safely.

Judy Louise Domingo was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Thursday at the Orlando VA Medical Center, located at 5201 Raymond St.

Police said Domingo was wearing a black-and-white shirt and black pants. She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Her family says she may be experiencing a cognitive disorder, according to police.

Anyone who sees Domingo or knows where she may be should call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or 911 immediately.

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Brody Wooddell

Brody Wooddell, WFTV.com

Brody Wooddell is a digital journalist and media leader with more than a decade of experience in content strategy, audience growth, and digital storytelling across television and online news platforms.



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