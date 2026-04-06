ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was shot to death late Sunday night in the Washington Shores area, according to the Orlando Police Department.

10:20 a.m. update:

Orlando police confirmed a man was shot to death late Easter Sunday.

Officers said 35-year-old Edwin Collazo was found shot in the 1000 block of Bethune Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Man dies after overnight shooting in Orlando, police say

Collazo was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.

Police said they are actively investigating the shooting, and no other details were released by law enforcement.

Original report:

Orlando police responded to reports of a shooting late Sunday in the Washington Shores neighborhood.

Officers were called to Bethune Drive near Columbia Street shortly before 11 p.m.

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9 was near the crime scene around 3:30 a.m. Monday and saw roughly 10 Orlando Police Department squad cars present with officers and detectives visibly investigating.

0 of 10 Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff) Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police officers responded to Bethune Drive late Sunday night after reports of a shooting near Columbia Street. (WFTV staff)

WFTV has reached out to OPD for more information about this case.

Watch Eyewitness News This Morning and check back with WFTV.com for updates on this developing story.

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