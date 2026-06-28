Orlando Police investigate early morning shooting on Church Street

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting that occured early Sunday Morning.

According to OPD, at approximately 2:30 am, two groups of individuals became involved in an altercation that escalated into a physical fight.

During the incident, a female involved in the altercation was punched in the face by an individual from the opposing group.

The brother of the woman who was punched intervened in an attempt to defend her and used a firearm to strike the other individual. During the confrontation, the firearm accidentally discharged, striking his sister in the foot.

The victim sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a local hospital.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and detained all involved individuals.

Upon further investigation, they were all released pending the completion of the investigation.

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