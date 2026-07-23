Orlando man arrested for stalking, harassing police sergeant

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man was taken into custody Tuesday after authorities said he stalked a police sergeant for over a month and threatened his life.

Neil Olson, 44, was arrested outside of his home on Tuesday morning by multiple law enforcement agents and officers. Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows Olson on the ground in handcuffs.

“He came off as a normal guy, to be honest with you,” said Luis Bentacourt, who interacted briefly with Olson. “That goes to show you never know who really lives right next to you. That is kind of crazy.”

Investigators say Olsen made violent bomb threats targeting the Winter Garden Police Dept. Sergeant and Calvary Chapel Orlando, the church where his father works as a pastor.

Eyewitness News is not identifying the sergeant.

According to an affidavit, the sergeant received 20 emails, in addition to several phone calls and voice messages, from Olson between June 3, 2026, and July 19, 2026. The sergeant said he is fearful for his safety because Olsen knew where he worked, knew his place of worship, and knew (the pastor) was his father.

The affidavit said Olson referenced a 2011 officer-involved shooting involving the sergeant. It’s unclear if Olson is connected to that shooting in any way.

Investigators said Orange County deputies responded to Olson’s address earlier this month for a wellness check, but he did not meet the criteria for the Baker Act.

Olson faces charges of stalking and harassing a public official with the intent to affect lawful duty.

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