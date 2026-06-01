Orlando Magic officially announce Sean Sweeney as head coach

It’s official, the Orlando Magic have named their next head basketball coach. After the information was leaked over the weekend, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman released the official announcement Monday morning, naming San Antonio Spurs associate head coach Sean Sweeney as new leader of the club.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Sweeney was announced as associate head coach with the Spurs to start this season after serving the last four season as an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks. Sweeny’s NBA coaching career began back in 2011 as a video coordinator with the Brooklyn Nets.

OFFICIAL: Sean Sweeney has been named head coach of the Orlando Magic, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today.



He becomes the 16th head coach in franchise history.



Welcome to Orlando, Coach Sweeney!



→ https://t.co/BXAyEfjCCR pic.twitter.com/hc5x1rtmyT — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) June 1, 2026

According to the team announcement, Sweeny will not be joining the team until following the NBA Finals. His current team, the San Antonio Spurs, just won a seven-game series against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals. The Spurs will face the New York Knicks in the NBA finals, tipping off on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to welcome Sean (Sweeney) to the Orlando Magic family,” said Weltman. “Sean brings a tremendous work ethic and a high degree of intensity that set the tone for everything he does. Sean’s attention to detail and his ability to communicate and teach the game clearly stands out. He’s grounded in competitiveness and accountability, while also embracing a modern, creative approach to coaching.”

Sweeney has reportedly signed a four-year deal, according to Sports Illustrated.

The Magic fired head coach Jamahl Mosely after getting knocked out of the first round of the playoffs for the third year in a row. Mosley has since signed on with the New Orleans Pelicans in the same role.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group