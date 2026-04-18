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Orlando Magic defeat the Charlotte Hornets to advance to the NBA Playoffs

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Charlotte Hornets v Orlando Magic - Play-In Tournament ORLANDO, FLORIDA - APRIL 17: Desmond Bane #3 and Jalen Suggs #4 of the Orlando Magic celebrates a point against the Charlotte Hornets during the second quarter of a Play-In Tournament game at Kia Center on April 17, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-90 in the NBA Play-In and grabbed the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Magic will face the number one seed, the Detroit Pistons.

Paolo Banchero finished the game with 25 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

Game 1 of the first-round series will take place on Sunday.

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©2026 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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