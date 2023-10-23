News

Orlando leaders to vote Monday on proposal to buy Pulse nightclub property

Orlando commissioners will vote Monday on whether to approve the city's plan to purchase the Pulse nightclub property.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando commissioners will vote Monday on whether to approve the city’s plan to purchase the Pulse nightclub property.

The city plans to buy the site for $2 million.

It was a significant development for survivors of the Pulse massacre when they learned the city of plans to purchase the property after years of internal disputes and uncertainty.

However, the decision has also left survivors with questions and mixed emotions.

Survivors of the Pulse massacre said the city’s decision to buy the nightclub property raises several concerns, such as why it took so long and why it required so much money.

Central Florida came together Monday to commemorate seven years since the Pulse nightclub shooting that killed 49 people.

The fate of the remaining funds also remains a mystery.

City leaders emphasize that their $2 million offer was made after listening to the families.

The offer is about $300,000 less than what they had proposed to the site’s owners years ago.

While there’s still strong support for a memorial, opinions on what the property should become vary.

Some hope for a beautiful, community-centric space for reflection, while others remain skeptical.

