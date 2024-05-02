Local

Orlando International Airport welcomes new service from familiar Central Florida airline

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando International Airport (WFTV staff)

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is set to welcome a new service from a familiar Central Florida airline.

MCO will welcome new service from Allegiant Air beginning in May, with more nonstop routes.

The new routes are Asheville, NC, begins on May 3rd, Allentown, PA, begins on May 16th, and Knoxville, TN, begins on May 17th.

“We are delighted to partner with Allegiant on its new routes to Asheville, Allentown and Knoxville,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, Kevin J. Thibault. “Those visiting us, and our local residents, will benefit greatly as we continue to fulfill our goal of providing boundless connectivity.”

