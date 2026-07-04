Orlando International Airport braces for busy holiday weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport is preparing for one of its busiest travel weekends of the year as millions of people head to Central Florida for the Fourth of July holiday.

AAA projects 72 million people will travel during the holiday period, with Orlando ranking as the nation’s No. 2 domestic destination. Airport officials expect about 150,000 passengers to pass through Orlando International Airport on Friday alone.

Despite the heavy travel volume, TSA security lines remained relatively short throughout much of the day. Airport officials said travelers should still arrive early to allow extra time for check-in and security in case of delays.

The warning comes after a mechanical failure Wednesday night disrupted baggage operations at Terminal C, forcing some passengers to wait several hours for their checked luggage. Airport officials said the malfunction prevented bags from moving through the baggage handling system. The issue has since been resolved.

Travelers at the airport shared advice for navigating the busy holiday weekend.

“I would say a pro tip for me is just to make sure you got everything before you leave out the house,” Traveler Antwan Askia said.

Another recommended enrolling in TSA PreCheck, arriving early and checking traffic conditions before leaving for the airport.

The holiday crowds also include soccer fans traveling for this weekend’s World Cup matches. Orlando International Airport has set up a designated viewing area for passengers who want to watch the games while traveling.

“I just came for a competition dream, watching a World Soccer match live in New York,” Soccer fan Jeinpaul Silvi said . “I was fortunate to watch probably the champion France,”

AAA said the average domestic airfare for the holiday weekend is $830 this year, up from $810 last year. While the total number of travelers is about the same as in 2025, AAA said cruising has become a more popular travel option this year.

As of Friday afternoon, flight operations at Orlando International Airport were running smoothly, but officials continued urging travelers to leave plenty of time to get through the airport during the busy holiday weekend.

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