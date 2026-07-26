Orlando Health’s Arnold Palmer Hospital named among nation’s best in 2026

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health Children’s Arnold Palmer Hospital has been included on Newsweek’s America’s Best Children’s Hospitals 2026 list. The hospital secured the 35th position nationally and ranked number one in Florida for pediatric cardiology and cardiac surgery.

This prestigious recognition was announced on June 3, 2026, highlighting the hospital’s specialized care for children.

The ranking methodology involved comprehensive data analysis across four distinct sources. One source was a nationwide online survey, which asked more than 10,000 medical experts to recommend leading children’s hospitals in the U.S. These experts included general and specialized pediatricians and nurses.

Another criterion considered was hospital quality metrics, with a particular focus on indicators relevant to the respective subspecialties and official accreditations or certifications. Patient satisfaction was also factored in, researched through evaluations from Google for each children’s hospital.

The ranking also incorporated results from the Statista Patient Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Implementation Survey. Newsweek and Statista conduct this annual survey to address the increasing importance of Patient-Reported Outcome Measures.

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