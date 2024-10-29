Orlando couple moves COVID-19 Christmas lights tribute to new location

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando couple who has decorated their Lake Como home with more than a million lights to honor those who lost their lives to COVID-19 will no longer be displayed- at least not on Clemwood Street.

David Nubar and Frank Boyce decorated their home at 2811 Clemwood Street with over a million lights to honor those who died from COVID-19.

The lights have become a tradition that has brought joy to many who were lucky enough to see them.

Since Nubar and Boyce started, they put up more than a million lights during the holidays.

They said over five thousand people drive by every night to see the lights.

The couple said they would place the lights as long as they could, but they have sold their Orlando home and moved to New Smyrna Beach.

But you can still see the display; the lights will move to the Eola House on Lake Eola.

There has yet to be a date for when the lights will be put up this year.

Channel 9 has reached out to the city and will keep you posted.

