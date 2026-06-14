CENTRAL FLORIDA — After the warmest day so far this year in Orlando, more heat and storms are ahead for Sunday.

The scattered showers and storms will continue to linger through the evening hours and slowly diminish overnight. Morning lows will only fall into the mid 70s.

More storms are ahead for Sunday. Scattered activity will again develop in the PM hours, with the best chance for activity along and east of I-4. Highs for Sunday will again push into the mid 90s.

Orlando braces for more heat and storms through the weekend The scattered showers and storms will continue to linger through the evening hours

Our rainy season weather pattern continues into the start of next week. More scattered PM storms are likely for Monday, with highs in the low 90s.

The threat for rain and storms lowers some for the middle of next week, but scattered activity is still expected. Temps for Tuesday and Wednesday will be back in the mid 90s.

Orlando braces for more heat and storms through the weekend The scattered showers and storms will continue to linger through the evening hours

Another surge of moisture moves right back into the area starting Thursday, increasing rain and storm chances. Highs for Thursday will be in the mid 90s.

Right now, Juneteenth Friday looks to feature scattered PM storms and temps in the low 90s.

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