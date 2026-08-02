Three arrested after fight turns into shooting at Orlando parking garage

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police arrested three men early Sunday morning after a fight led to gunfire at a downtown parking garage. Orlando police confirm that no one was injured in the shooting at the Liberty Parking Garage on East Pine Street.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 119 E. Pine St. at approximately 2:27 a.m. Detectives determined that a fight between two groups escalated when one man fired a gun during the confrontation.

Police halted two vehicles trying to escape the scene upon officers’ arrival. During the investigation, two guns were recovered.

Arrest Made

According to the report, Michael Espinoza, 20, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm and reckless display of a firearm.

Isaiah Seeraj, 20, faces a charge of hit and run with property damage related to the incident.

Charlie Lopez, 21, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted delinquent. All three men were taken into custody following the investigation at the garage.

The investigation remains active. Orlando Police said no additional information is being released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

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