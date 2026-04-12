Participants rally for 11th annual ‘Walk in My Shoes’ event in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Today, many people put on their most comfortable shoes to continue a meaningful journey across Florida.

The 11th Annual “Walk in My Shoes” was held in the Orlando area. Organized every April by “Lauren’s Kids,” the event involves hundreds of participants walking a minimum of 25 miles to promote awareness for National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Lauren shares, “At the end of the day, every child knows they are safe and cared for. Survivors also recognize the resources available to them.”

The incredible 1,500-mile walk began in Key West and will conclude on May 1st just steps away from the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee.

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