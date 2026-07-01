Orlando police arrest man in connection with Church Street shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that disrupted downtown Orlando over the weekend, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to OPD, Devan Cameron Upshaw, 25, was arrested today after a June 28 shooting near Church Street and Orange Avenue in downtown.

Investigators report that Upshaw’s behavior caused a major disturbance and threatened public safety in the area. No further information about victims or injuries has been provided yet.

Upshaw faces multiple charges, including two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and culpable negligence.

In a statement, the Orlando Police Department emphasized its commitment to public safety, stating that acts of violence will not be tolerated and that officers will continue working to hold offenders accountable.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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