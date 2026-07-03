Orange County Sheriff releases body cam of deadly officer-involved shooting of knife-wielding woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has made public the body camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting last month that resulted in the death of a 59-year-old woman.

The footage, released under the agency’s transparency policy for critical incidents, depicts deputies arriving at the 8200 block of Tivoli Drive around 1 p.m. on June 3 after a neighbor reported a woman screaming outside a home.

The sheriff’s office reports that deputies knocked on the residence door, and Rosalia Hodges came out holding a knife. They moved back toward the street and shouted multiple times for her to drop the weapon.

Investigators said Hodges refused to comply and allegedly shouted, “I’ll kill you,” as she continued advancing toward the deputies. Three deputies then fired their service weapons, striking her.

Deputies rendered emergency aid until paramedics arrived. Hodges was transported to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it releases body-worn camera footage from critical incidents to provide the community with the full context of what occurred, rather than relying on brief clips that may circulate elsewhere.

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