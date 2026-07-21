‘Get on the ground!...’: Man accused of stabbing rideshare driver arrested inside Orlando restaurant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a stabbing they say left a rideshare driver injured early Monday morning.

Channel 9 was there when officers responded around 7 a.m. to the area of East Marks Street and Kenilworth Terrace.

Orlando stabbing investigation Orlando police say a man who stabbed a rideshare driver was later arrested inside a nearby restaurant.

According to investigators, the incident began when a man became upset after a rideshare driver refused to provide a trip without a request made through the app.

Orlando stabbing investigation Orlando police say a man who stabbed a rideshare driver was later arrested inside a nearby restaurant.

Police say the suspect then stabbed the driver before fleeing the area.

A short time later, Orlando Police Department said officers located the suspect, identified as Jovaughn Nathan Matthie, inside a nearby restaurant.

Orlando stabbing investigation Orlando police say a man who stabbed a rideshare driver was later arrested inside a nearby restaurant.

Bodyworn camera video released by OPD shows officers entering IHOP at Colonial Drive and Summerlin Avenue. The agency released a clip on social media showing the encounter between the suspect and officers, who can be seen with their guns drawn and a K-9 unit inside the restaurant. Matthie is seen on video with a cup of coffee in hand before moving from a booth and onto the floor of the restaurant. Officers then take him into custody.

Orlando stabbing investigation Orlando police say a man who stabbed a rideshare driver was later arrested inside a nearby restaurant.

Matthie has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to make his initial appearance in court on Tuesday.

You can watch the video released by OPD in the Facebook post below:

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