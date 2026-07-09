Orange County Sheriff’s Office to give away free school supplies

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its Back to School Bash ahead of the 2026-27 school year.

The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, located at 2500 W. Colonial Drive.

OCSO Back to School event

Deputies said free backpacks and school supplies will be available while supplies last. Students must be present to receive supplies.

Back to School Event

The event will also include the sheriff’s office Mobile Video Game Theater, an ice cream truck, music, games and prizes.

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