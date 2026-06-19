Orange County Proclaims June 15 as “STAR 94.5 – The Soul of Orlando Day”

Orlando, FL — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has officially proclaimed June 15, 2026, as “STAR 94.5 – The Soul of Orlando Day,” recognizing STAR 94.5 (WCFB-FM), Orlando’s Only R&B station and a Cox Media Group Orlando radio station alongside WDBO, for more than three decades of service to Central Florida.

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The proclamation honors STAR 94.5’s longstanding commitment to the community through broadcasting, public service, education, cultural programming, and outreach initiatives that have touched generations of listeners throughout the region.

For more than 30 years, STAR 94.5 has served as a leading voice in Central Florida, connecting audiences through music, information, and community engagement. As Orlando’s premier destination for R&B, the station has consistently gone beyond the airwaves, supporting charitable causes and initiatives that make a lasting impact across Central Florida.

Over the years, STAR 94.5 has helped provide holiday meals to thousands of families, raised scholarship funds for students, promoted breast cancer awareness, assisted disaster relief efforts, and partnered with local organizations dedicated to improving quality of life throughout the community.

The station has also led important conversations on topics including wealth building, mental health, homeownership, career advancement, and domestic violence awareness. Through Black History Month programming and other culturally focused initiatives, STAR 94.5 continues to celebrate heritage, educate listeners, and foster meaningful connections throughout the region.

“We sincerely appreciate Mayor Demings’ recognition of our team at STAR 94.5,” said JC Campese, Vice President and Market Manager for Cox Media Group Orlando. “I am humbled every day to see the passion of the STAR 94.5 team and their commitment to inform, entertain and, most importantly, serve the Central Florida community. We are truly honored.”

“This recognition from Mayor Demings is a meaningful honor for STAR 94.5 and the entire team behind it,” said Elroy Smith, Director of Urban Content for Cox Media Group. “At STAR 94.5, we are deeply committed to serving Central Florida in a way that reflects the heart of this community. Our mission goes beyond playing great music — it’s about creating connection, inspiring hope, and making a real impact in the lives of our listeners. That commitment is what has made STAR 94.5 known as ‘The Soul of Orlando.’”

Issued by Mayor Demings, the proclamation encourages residents throughout Orange County to recognize and celebrate STAR 94.5’s contributions to local broadcasting, public service, and community life.

STAR 94.5 is a sister station to WDBO as part of the Cox Media Group Orlando radio family and has remained a trusted source of entertainment, information, and community engagement throughout Central Florida for more than 30 years.

For more information about STAR 94.5, visit Star945.com.

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