Orange County offers free LYNX rides to cooling centers during heat advisory

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County is reminding residents about cooling locations available during extreme heat.

County officials said the cooling locations are open year-round.

LYNX is offering free bus rides to and from Orange County cooling locations from Thursday, June 18, through Sunday, June 21.

A heat advisory is issued when heat index values are expected to reach 108 to 112 degrees, county officials said. An extreme heat warning is issued when heat index values are expected to reach 113 degrees or higher.

For heat-related emergencies, call 911.

Orange County cooling locations include county parks and recreation centers, splash pads, libraries, community centers and homeless shelters.

County parks and recreation cooling locations include Barnett Recreation Center, Bithlo Community Park, Goldenrod Recreation Center, Magnolia Park Eco Education Center, Marks Street Senior Recreation Complex, Meadow Woods Recreation Center, Orlo Vista Park, Renaissance Senior Center/South Econ Community Park, Silver Star Recreation Center, Tibet-Butler Nature Preserve and West Orange Recreation Center.

Splash pad locations include Barber Park, Barnett Park, Bithlo Community Park, Capehart Park, Downey Park and Dr. P. Phillips Community Park.

Library cooling locations include the Alafaya, Chickasaw, Eatonville, Fairview Shores, Hiawassee, North Orange, Orlando Public Library, South Creek, South Trail, Southeast, Southwest, Washington Park, West Oaks, Windermere and Winter Garden branches.

Maitland Public Library and Winter Park Library are also listed as cooling locations, though they are not affiliated with the Orange County Library System.

Community center locations include East Orange Community Center, Holden Heights Community Center, John Bridges Community Center, Maxey Community Center, Multicultural Center, Taft Community Center and Willow Street Community Center.

Homeless shelter locations include Christian Service Center and Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

County officials said free LYNX rides are provided when the heat index reaches 103 degrees.

More extreme heat information is available on Orange County’s website.

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