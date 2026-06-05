Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings suspends Florida governor campaign after cancer diagnosis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has announced that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and is suspending his campaign for governor.

Demings says he learned of the diagnosis on Monday and informed his children of the news on Thursday.

The mayor released the information publicly on Friday, saying his immediate focus will be on treatment and his health.

Demings has been one of Central Florida’s most recognizable political figures for more than three decades.

A native of Orlando, he made history as the first African American police chief in Orlando, the first African American sheriff of Orange County, and later the county’s first African American mayor.

He has led Orange County since 2018 and has been preparing a campaign for governor.

We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you updates as more information becomes available.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group