Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings Receives National Leadership in the Arts Award

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was honored Thursday for his commitment to seeing that the arts “remain an essential part of Orange County’s future,” according to Orange County.

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“This recognition reflects the incredible artists, arts organizations, and cultural leaders who make Orange County such a dynamic place to live, work, and visit,” said Mayor Demings.

Demings has served as the Mayor of Orange County since 2018 and is the latest Central Florida official to receive the award.

Over the past eight years, the County has increased its investment, expanding this year’s support to $31 million, including $15 million in grants for cultural arts programs.

Demings has supported various projects aimed at boosting arts programs around Orlando. In early July, the Mayor spoke at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated Winter Park Playhouse.

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“Counties that invest in arts and culture are investing in stronger communities, vibrant local economies and a higher quality of life,” said National Association of Counties Executive Director Matthew Chase. “Mayor Demings has demonstrated how local leadership can elevate the arts as a driver of community pride, economic opportunity and cultural vitality. We congratulate Mayor Demings on this well-deserved recognition.”

The award is said to recognize elected officials who have used their position to advance the arts and arts education within the community they serve.

“Mayor Jerry Demings has paired sustained investment in arts and culture with a long-term vision for his community’s future,” said Erin Harkey, CEO of Americans for the Arts. “His leadership shows that when local leaders commit real resources to the arts, the returns are lasting — stronger economies, more jobs, and richer quality of life.”

Americans for the Arts’ “Arts & Economic Prosperity” study found that the nonprofit arts and cultural sector in Orange County alone generates over $264 million in direct economic activity, supports nearly 5,000 jobs and welcomes nearly 3 million audience members.

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“The arts enrich every aspect of our community, and I am honored to accept this award on behalf of everyone who helps make Orange County a destination for creativity and innovation,” Demings said.

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