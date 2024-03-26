Orange County leaders to review plan to increase sales tax for transportation projects

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Commissioners in Orange County are set to meet Tuesday to discuss a proposed transportation sales tax.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has suggested putting it back on the ballot.

It was previously on the ballot in 2022, but voters failed to pass it.

Demings has been talking with residents recently about the impact of transportation problems in the community.

Some county leaders say a solution could be a 1% sales tax increase to support transportation projects.

However, some commissioners also have concerns.

Commissioner Michael Scott supports the tax for improved bus service, while Commissioner Emily Bonilla wants more focus on mass transit and feels developers should contribute more.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe is undecided and said she wants to explore alternatives before committing.

