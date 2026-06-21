Orange County launches ‘Building Affordable Orange’ program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County has launched a new training and technical assistance program, “Building Affordable Orange”. The program is designed to help nonprofit organizations and faith-based institutions develop affordable housing projects. The five-part training series began earlier in June.

The Building Affordable Orange program was developed in partnership with the Florida Housing Coalition. It provides participants with the tools, knowledge, and guidance needed to navigate the affordable housing development process while strengthening their capacity to serve the community.

Building Affordable Orange supports Orange County’s larger “Housing for All 10-Year Action Plan.” This ambitious plan seeks to produce or preserve 11,000 affordable housing units by 2030.

Mitchell Glasser, manager of Orange County’s Housing and Community Development Division, highlighted the importance of collaboration. “Meeting Orange County’s housing needs requires strong partnerships and a growing network of organizations equipped to develop affordable housing,” Glasser said. “Building Affordable Orange will help nonprofit and faith-based organizations build the expertise needed to create new housing opportunities and expand their impact in the communities they serve.”

Participants in the program will receive training on various aspects of affordable housing. This includes development, nonprofit housing programs, funding opportunities, regulatory requirements, and organizational capacity building.

The program complements the county’s Affordable Housing for Religious Institutional Lands initiative. This initiative, known as AHRIL, streamlines the development of affordable housing on qualifying religious properties.

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