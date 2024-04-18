Orange County of Elections implements new Statewide Vote-by-Mail Written Request Form

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Supervisor of Elections office had implemented a Statewide Vote-by-Mail (VBM) Written Request Form before the April 17 deadline to comply with new statutes.

According to a news release, the initiative aims to simplify the process for voters across the state, , ensuring that they have uniform access to request mail-in ballots for upcoming elections.

On Wednesday, Orange County Supervisor of Election Glen Gilzean announced that the new DS-DE 160 form is available both online and in the front office.

Starting April 17, written requests for VBM ballots must be made using this Statewide Vote-by-Mail (VBM) Request Form.

“As we implement the new Statewide Vote-by-Mail Written Request Form, we’re not just complying with statutes; we’re reaffirming our dedication to making voting more accessible and transparent for every resident of Orange County,” Gilzean said.

Requests must be made by the voter or, if designated by the voter, a member of the voter’s immediate family or the voter’s legal guardian, the release stated.

Candidates, campaigns, and community and voting advocacy organizations will no longer be able to create their own forms for VBM ballot written requests instead this standardized approach ensures consistency in the voting process.

If a Vote-By-Mail ballot written request is received after April 17, 2024, the Elections Office will reply via mail with a letter to the voter and the new form included for them to complete.

Orange County Voters will have several ways to request a vote by mail (VBM) ballot:

Online through the Orange County Supervisor of Elections website by CLICKING HERE.

Call the office at 407-836-VOTE

Download the new Statewide form from HERE, filling it out, and returning it in person or via email.

