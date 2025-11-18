‘Operation: Home For The Holidays’ rescues 122 missing children across Florida

TAMPA, Fla. — A historic child-recovery mission conducted by the U.S. Marshals Service has successfully found or safely recovered 122 missing children across Florida and nine other states.

Known as ‘Operation Home for the Holidays,’ this initiative ranks among the largest of its kind in American history, outpacing previous operations like Operation Dragon Eye. It led to six felony arrests, with more charges expected as investigations continue.

“Thanks to one of the single largest child-rescue operations in U.S. history, 122 missing children are safe,” said Attorney General James Uthmeier, emphasizing the strength and diligence of Florida’s law enforcement.

Attorney General James Uthmeier joins U.S. Marshal Berger in Tampa to announce largest child rescue mission in history. https://t.co/PHxdn3aFRT — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) November 17, 2025

The operation lasted two weeks, targeting vulnerable youth across Central Florida, including 57 children in Tampa Bay, 14 in Orlando, 22 in Jacksonville, and 29 in Fort Myers. It also reached recoveries in nine other states.

Children rescued ranged in age from 23 months to 17 years, with many having experienced abuse, neglect, exploitation, or exposure to criminal activities.

The operation emphasized quick access to child-focused services, using real-time intelligence and field operations to find missing children. Victim advocates and child welfare experts collaborated with law enforcement to offer immediate support to the rescued children.

