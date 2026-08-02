One suspect jailed, another sought in fatal Kissimmee stabbing

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department has taken one suspect into custody and is seeking a second individual in relation to the fatal stabbing that happened on July 11, 2026, at the Days Inn on West Vine Street.

Police responded to the Days Inn at 4125 W. Vine St. around 12:49 a.m. after reports of an adult man with serious injuries. Officers found the victim with stab wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives identified 32-year-old Jihad Scott and 26-year-old Keith Swinton Jr. as suspects in the homicide, and arrest warrants were issued for first-degree murder.

Police announced that Swinton has been arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail. Scott remains at large.

“I want to commend our detectives for their dedication and the hard work they’ve put into this investigation,” Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway said in a statement. “This arrest is an important step, and we will continue working to ensure those responsible are held accountable.”

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jihad Scott is asked to contact the Kissimmee Police Department at 407-846-3333. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crimeline by calling 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) or online at crimeline.org.

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