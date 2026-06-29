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Old lottery numbers earn Ohio man a $25,417 prize

By Laurel Lee
close up view of hand of gambler marking numbers in lottery ticket with pen on wooden table
Lottery FILE PHOTO: Lottery ticket (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe.com)
By Laurel Lee

An Ohio man rediscovered an old lottery ticket in his car and decided to replay the numbers, which resulted in a $25,417 win.

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The man had given up on the numbers previously, but decided to give them another chance after finding the ticket in his glove compartment.

The winning numbers, 3-2-5-5-8, earned him $25,000 for a 50-cent bet and an additional $417 for a 60-way backup.

The ticket was purchased at Mike’s Convenient Food Mart on South Taylor Road in Cleveland.

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Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.



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