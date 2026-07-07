Off-duty Volusia sergeant arrested for attacking elderly couple at bar

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was arrested Monday on felony battery charges after an incident at a New Smyrna Beach bar, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

Jason Stickels, 44, was arrested by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department after officers responded to a report of a fight at Merk’s Bar & Grill around 4:20 p.m.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported Stickels, who was intoxicated, instigated and created unwanted contact with a couple seated near the bar. Witnesses and video footage showed Stickels first battered a 71-year-old woman seated at a table before battering her 77-year-old husband when he intervened.

The Sheriff’s Office said Stickels was quickly subdued by a witness and taken to the ground. No injuries were reported.

Stickels is charged with two counts of felony battery on a person 65 years of age or older.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood addressed the arrest in a social media post, apologizing for the sergeant’s actions.

“How to throw away your law enforcement career in 2 minutes. Off duty, stumbling drunk, harassing people who are just trying to enjoy their afternoon,” Chitwood wrote. “I apologize for this soon-to-be former Volusia Sheriff’s Office sergeant’s idiotic behavior today.”

Chitwood also said Stickels “is locked up tonight,” offered to buy lunch for the couple involved at Merk’s Bar & Grill, and thanked the witness who intervened, writing, “Nice takedown.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Stickels was immediately placed on administrative leave and surrendered his law enforcement equipment pending final discipline, up to and including termination. He has been employed by the agency since 2004.

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