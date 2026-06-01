No. 4 Auburn tops UCF to end Knights season in Auburn Regional

AUBURN, AL — UCF’s season came to a close Sunday night with a 9-3 loss to No. 4 national seed Auburn in an Auburn Regional elimination game.

After a number of weather delays, the Knights cut the Tigers lead to 4-3 with a solo homer from Zak Skinner in the sixth inning. Auburn then scored the final five runs of the night.

And just like that, a Skinner 430 FT solo bomb puts us within one‼️



📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/YhD9lJrxFw — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) June 1, 2026

The Knights made the NCAA Tournament for the second time in three years under head coach Rich Wallace, but they once again fall short in regional play.

UCF finished with 19 Big 12 wins and finished in third place in the Big 12 standings in 2026.

19 Big 12 wins

3rd place Big 12 standings

2nd NCAA appearance in the last three seasons



Keep Building. Keep Charging On. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/JHCORXL4MR — UCF Baseball (@UCF_Baseball) June 1, 2026

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