Nine sea turtles rehabilitated at SeaWorld Orlando returned to the wild

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Orlando announced that nine green sea turtles have been successfully returned to the Atlantic Ocean after receiving rehabilitative care from the SeaWorld Orlando Rescue Team.

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The sea turtles returned to the Ocean at the River to Sea Preserve in Marineland in Flagler County.

Sea Turtle release

SeaWorld said that due to an “unusually cold Florida winter, most of these turtles were rescued suffering from cold stress and severe malnutrition. After months of veterinary care and rehabilitation, including diagnostics, nutritional support and, for one turtle, extensive shell repair, they were healthy enough to make their journey back home.”

READ: Orlando Health Melbourne Hospital and Brevard Zoo partner to expand specialized care for sea turtles

Year-to-date, SeaWorld Orlando has rescued 38 sea turtles, with 27 of those having been successfully returned to the wild.

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