NFL set to vote on Jacksonville Jaguars’ move to Orlando for 2027 season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NFL is expected to vote on Tuesday on a proposal to relocate the Jacksonville Jaguars to Orlando for the 2027 season.

The vote will take place in Phoenix as the team seeks a temporary home during renovations to its permanent stadium.

Orange County has invested $11 million in incentives to lure the team to the region for a one-year stay.

According to Visit Orlando, the temporary relocation could generate an estimated $160 million in economic impact for the area.

Leaders from both Orlando and Orange County are traveling to Phoenix to monitor the league’s proceedings.

The vote will determine whether Orlando serves as the Jaguars’ temporary home while their permanent stadium is updated.

Florida Citrus Sports is organizing a community event to coincide with the announcement.

The organization will host a watch party at City Hall Plaza on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. Admission is free for the public.

If the move is approved, the Jacksonville Jaguars would play in Orlando for the 2027 season.

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