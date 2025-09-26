Newly obtained surveillance photos show details of Orange County Jail drug smuggling ring

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Channel 9 brought you this story earlier this month, where dozens of inmates, two officers, and an attorney were all arrested for being involved in a drug smuggling ring.

9 Investigates has obtained surveillance photos showing just how the drugs were distributed throughout the jail.

Some details the photos revealed were corrections officers would walk in for their shift with a bag and a book, which was abandoned to be picked up later by an inmate.

Inside the book, between the pages, is a small piece of paper soaked in fentanyl known as “paper dope”.

The Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation told Channel 9 that they’d listen as inmates coordinated deliveries during jail phone calls and watched as inmates used food containers and laundry carts to distribute the drug.

The 36 people arrested now face racketeering charges, accused of running a criminal enterprise and some had current drug charges linked to current cases.

