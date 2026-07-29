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New state-wide polling shows former speaker Paul Renner narrowing gap in governor’s race

The gubernatorial candidate joined OMN to discuss his surge in the polls as we approach the August 18th primary.

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Paul Renner (Paul Renner for Governor)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest Political Matrix Poll shows Republican Congressman Byron Donalds still holds a commanding lead in the race for the nomination for the upcoming statewide election, but former state Speaker of the House Paul Renner has seen a surge in his latest numbers.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The polling consisting of 1,020 likely voters in the Republican state primary between July 21st-23rd. The speaker joined “Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez” to discuss the recent surge and how he plans to keep that momentum. Listen to the full interview here:

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Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.



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