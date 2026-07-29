New state-wide polling shows former speaker Paul Renner narrowing gap in governor’s race

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest Political Matrix Poll shows Republican Congressman Byron Donalds still holds a commanding lead in the race for the nomination for the upcoming statewide election, but former state Speaker of the House Paul Renner has seen a surge in his latest numbers.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Political Matrix/Listener Group Studies | 7/21-7/23 LV



Florida Governor Republican primary 2026



🟥Byron Donalds 32.2%

🟥Paul Renner 18.8%

🟥James Fishback 13.1%

🟥Jay Collins 2.2%

Undecided 31.6%



Link to poll: https://t.co/JMyVs1YNfh pic.twitter.com/FRgbqep5Lt — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) July 27, 2026

The polling consisting of 1,020 likely voters in the Republican state primary between July 21st-23rd. The speaker joined “Orlando’s Morning News with Scott Anez” to discuss the recent surge and how he plans to keep that momentum. Listen to the full interview here:

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group