New Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion prepares for debut

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health held a ribbon cutting for their latest addition to the downtown Orlando Campus.

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The Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion is set to open after being initially announced back in September 2023. The $180 million facility was built directly across from the existing Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children with the goal of simplifying an experience that can and has been so taxing for families dealing with childhood illness.

In a statement on their website, "Parents know the drill. Cardiology one day. Neurology the next. Imaging across town. Infusion on the other side of the city. As the only facility of its type in the region, the Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion changes that, bringing more than 30 pediatric specialties together under one roof, so families spend less time getting there and more time focused on the expert care their child needs."

Big things are coming next month...✨



The Orlando Health Children’s Pavilion is transforming pediatric care in Central Florida as the region’s first and only advanced facility to provide coordinated specialized care for children and families.



More here: https://t.co/VTY46y76oF pic.twitter.com/VtmRPsma9t — Orlando Health Children's (@OHChildrens) July 28, 2026

Along with a list of over 30 specialties now being available on the campus, the site will also offer pediatric imaging, lab, pharmacy, and infusion services all available at the pavilion.

The official opening is set for August 4th. Patients are asked to please call (321) 843-KIDS (5437) for the latest information regarding scheduling availability and opening timelines.

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