New Orange County school rules for e-bikes and AI under review

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County school leaders are considering new rules for student use of e-bikes and e-scooters, along with updated policies governing artificial intelligence.

Under the proposed transportation rules, e-bikes and e-scooters would be banned from elementary and middle school campuses.

High school students would need a driver’s license and a school-issued decal before bringing one of the devices onto campus.

Orange County School Board member Angie Gallo questioned whether the proposal would do enough to address safety concerns.

“With the lack of data, lack of initiatives or ordinances to back us up, I think we’re putting a Band-Aid on the problem,” Gallo said. “I think we need to let parents parent their children.”

The proposed campus restrictions come as Orange County develops broader rules and education efforts addressing e-bike and e-scooter safety.

Channel 9 previously reported that Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children recorded a 205% increase in injuries involving the devices during a one-year period ending in October 2025.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has also been drafting a proposed countywide safety ordinance targeting younger riders.

The board is also considering new AI rules for students and employees.

The proposal marks a shift in how OCPS approaches the technology. In 2025, the district told Channel 9 that consumer platforms such as ChatGPT were blocked for student use on its network while officials reviewed potential educational applications.

“The goals of the two systems are completely different,” said Maurice Draggon, OCPS chief information officer. “Consumer AI tools are tuned to provide the answer. School AI tools are not tuned to provide the answer, but instead provide support.”

The proposed policy would require employees to remain responsible for decisions involving AI. Staff members would be required to make high-stakes decisions, including grading, without relying solely on artificial intelligence.

Students and employees would only be allowed to use district-approved AI systems. Teachers would also be expected to explain their classroom rules and boundaries for using the technology.

Board members said the district’s AI policies will need to be reviewed regularly as the technology evolves.

Both proposed policy revisions are scheduled for consideration at the School Board’s July 28 meeting, when the public will have an opportunity to comment.

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