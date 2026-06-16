New Florida law mandates life sentence for killing law enforcement officers

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A new law named after a Daytona Beach Police officer who died in the line of duty is now in effect in Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Officer Jason Raynor Act this morning in Winter Haven, establishing a mandatory life sentence without parole for individuals convicted of killing a law enforcement officer in the state.

Wreath-laying ceremony for fallen officer Jason Raynor (WFTV)

The act is named for Officer Raynor, who was shot and killed in 2021 by Othal Wallace while in the line of duty. The law comes after Officer Raynor’s death following a confrontation in 2021.

Othal Wallace testifies Othal Wallace is accused of shooting and killing officer Jason Raynor in 2021. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if he is convicted. (WFTV Staff)

Wallace was found guilty of manslaughter in 2023. The State Attorney’s Office had sought the death penalty for Wallace, but his conviction on the lesser charge of manslaughter prevented that outcome.

Gov. DeSantis, speaking at the bill’s signing, emphasized the direct message the new legislation sends. “The message we send with this bill is simple. If you attack a law enforcement officer in the State of Florida, prepare to be held accountable,” Gov. DeSantis said.

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