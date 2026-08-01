New chaperone rules at ICON Park following arrests and fights

ORLANDO, Fla. — ICON Park’s chaperone policy will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the entertainment district’s website.

The policy was first announced in April after a large gathering of teenagers at the attraction led to multiple fights and arrests.

Videos posted on social media showed large crowds running near one of the entrances to the entertainment district. Another video appeared to show a fight breaking out as an Orange County sheriff’s deputy tackled a person to the ground.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, more than 1,000 teenagers gathered at ICON Park during the incident. Deputies said multiple fights broke out, resulting in nine arrests. Two deputies were also injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Under the policy, anyone younger than 17 must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old.

The policy also limits each adult to supervising no more than six minors and requires the chaperone to remain on the property at all times while be reachable by phone.

When announcing the policy, ICON Park said the new rules were part of a broader effort tied to organized meetups that have taken place across Central Florida.

The policy went into effect Thursday at 5 p.m.

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