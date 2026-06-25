Neighbor recounts dramatic car crash involving ex-Titusville police chief

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A neighbor who heard the car crash involving Former Titusville Police Chief John Lau is speaking out about that ordeal.

Craig Varnadore was inside his home when he heard the crash Tuesday night and called 911.

” I heard it, and I came on out to see what was wrong,” said Craig Varnadore. “About halfway down my driveway, I could see the car on its side.”

The crash occurred on Barna Road, just south of River Oaks Drive, around 11:30 pm. Varnadore and some other neighbors made their way down to the scene in the moments after the crash.

“The young lady started talking with him inside,” he said. “And I could hear that there was no panic in his voice, so I didn’t think he was hurt too badly. But she said she could see blood, so obviously there were some injuries.

An FHP spokesperson said Chief Lau hit some debris on the side of the road and flipped his city-owned vehicle several times. FHP said Lau was able to move, but he was taken to a local hospital.

The city fired Lau the following morning because he wouldn’t submit to a drug test following the accident, which is a violation of city policy. Lau joined the department in 1992 as a patrol officer and was promoted to chief in 2013. Titusville Mayor Andrew Connors said in a statement, “I respect the process that has been followed and appreciate the swift action taken to ensure continuity of leadership within the department…I thank Chief Lau for his many years of service to our community and wish him and his family the very best moving forward.”

Deputy Chief Tyler Wright has been named Interim Chief while the city looks for a replacement.

No arrests have been made, but FHP said the investigation is ongoing.

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