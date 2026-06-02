Nearly 1 in 4 white-collar workers is stuck in a mid-career stall, new research finds

A new study reveals that nearly one in four white-collar workers are experiencing a “mid-career stall,” defined as at least five years without a promotion or significant raise.

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This hidden professional crisis can result in significant financial losses and missed opportunities for career growth and advancement.

The research, tracking 1.3 million mid-career professionals over 25 years, found that 24.2% of workers are stalled in their careers.

Factors contributing to this phenomenon include a flattening labor market, fewer opportunities for advancement, and a lack of access to valuable project and leadership experience.

Different industries show varying rates of career stalls, with software developers experiencing an average loss of $43,000 in wages over 15 years.

To combat a mid-career stall, workers are advised to develop skills such as presentation, communication, and leadership to pivot to a new career ladder.

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