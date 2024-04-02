Near-record highs Tuesday as storm front moves closer to Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will be very warm Tuesday before a storm front arrives Wednesday.

Our area will see high temperatures near 90 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

A front will arrive Tuesday morning and bring a chance for strong to severe storms.

The storm system will also bring gusty winds to our area.

Satellite and radar from Tuesday morning

Our area will be nice and cooler after the front passes by.

We will see highs in the mid-70s and a lot of sunshine for the rest of the week.

