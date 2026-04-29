Near-record heat expected Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Near-record highs are expected Wednesday in Central Florida.

Many communities will see afternoon highs in the low 90s Wednesday afternoon.

It will be slightly cooler on our coast Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s.

The heat will be in place for the next few days until our next front arrives over the weekend.

Our next front will move through late Saturday and Sunday morning.

The system is expected to bring much-needed rain to our area.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the 70s on Sunday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group