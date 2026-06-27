CENTRAL FLORIDA — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of interest off Florida’s southeast coastline that could develop next week.

A low-pressure system is anticipated to develop in the region, with a 20% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days, indicating a relatively low likelihood of development.

Regardless of whether the system develops into a tropical depression, it is expected to cause rainfall in Central Florida over the next week. Forecast models mostly agree that if tropical development occurs, the system would likely remain weak.

National Hurricane Center tracks potential tropical development off Florida coast A low-pressure system is anticipated to develop in the region, with a 20% chance of tropical formation in the next seven days

Current projections indicate the greatest impacts would be periods of heavy rain across portions of Central Florida, northeastern Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Stay with Severe Weather Center 9 for the latest on the tropics all season long.

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