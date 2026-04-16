NASA’s Artemis II crew host postflight presser

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a historic mission that saw them travel further from the planet than any other previous missions, the crew of Artemis II is set to give a postflight update.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch along with Canadian Space Agency’s Jeremy Hansen will hold a press conference starting at 2:30pm from the Johnson Space Center. You can watch it below:

WDBO has exciting news. You depended on us throughout the historic launch of Artemis 2, and we ‘re breaking down the mission that brought humanity back to deep space with our special, "Artemis: Mission Accomplished and Beyond!" Join Scott Anez and Greg Rhodes as they play exclusive audio from the Space Coast and look ahead to Artemis 3 and 4. Listen live Friday, April 18th at 9am and again at 5pm to "Artemis: Mission Accomplished and Beyond!" on WDBO Orlando’s News and Talk.

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