Multi-agency operation targets alleged gang members across Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-agency law enforcement operation unfolded across Volusia County on Wednesday as investigators executed 10 search warrants targeting an alleged violent criminal enterprise.

The operation, involving local, state, and federal agencies, included a SWAT raid at Greater Harvest Ministries in Holly Hill. Authorities say the investigation is expected to lead to the arrests of more than 50 alleged members of the Cutthroat Killers gang.

According to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, investigators spent the past year conducting surveillance and using a federal wiretap as part of the investigation. He said authorities believe drugs and firearms were being stored at a church-owned home where the pastor’s son was living.

“We know from the investigation over the past year that this is where they were storing their dope and their guns,” Chitwood said.

Channel 9 spoke with Pastor Terry Brown, who said he had no knowledge of any criminal activity connected to the church-owned property.

“The church owns the house. No, I was not aware of the criminal activity associated with the church,” Brown said.

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Pastor speaks with Channel 9 after church's alleged tie to drug operation investigation (WFTV)

When asked about the sheriff’s allegations that his children were operating a criminal enterprise from the property, Brown denied the claims.

Authorities said search warrants were served at nine additional locations across Volusia County, with assistance from SWAT teams and law enforcement agencies from across the region.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said the investigation is expected to result in the arrests of more than 50 alleged members of the Cutthroat Killers gang. Investigators believe the group is responsible for multiple shootings, overdose deaths, and trafficking fentanyl, crack cocaine, and other illegal drugs.

Authorities also said the gang is believed to be responsible for a shooting at Buc-ee’s two weeks ago.

Officials said Wednesday’s operation is the second phase of Operation Ice Breaker, an investigation launched by the Daytona Beach Police Department in 2024 that has since expanded into a multi-agency effort.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities are expected to release additional information about arrests and charges as the operation continues.

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