Mount Dora High School earns prestigious sportsmanship award

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Mount Dora High School has been named a recipient of the 2025-26 Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award.

The Florida High School Athletic Association recognized the school for promoting sportsmanship both on and off the field.

Mount Dora High School is one of 12 high schools to receive this annual award. The Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award, named after the FHSAA Commissioner, has been presented by the Florida High School Athletic Association since 1991.

Mount Dora High School Principal Kyle Bracewell stated that the award reflects the school’s dedication to its values. “Winning this award is a testament to the pride our coaches and student athletes have in our school and community,” Bracewell said. “To me, this is bigger than any team or individual championship. It reflects the commitment of Mount Dora High School to doing things the right way both on and off the field of play.”

Classification winners receive $2,500 and a commemorative plaque. Runners-up receive $500 and a plaque.

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