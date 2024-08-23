LEESBURG, Fla. — Police said they arrested two individuals on Thursday who helped the suspect in a Leesburg store robbery that led to a man’s death.

The Leesburg Police Department said Patricia Kinchens and Breanna Lopez helped prevent law enforcement from catching Alex Lopez.

According to the police department, detectives filed warrants on the women, who are charged with being an accessory to murder, armed robbery with a firearm and possessing a firearm by a convicted felon.

Lopez’s girlfriend, 25-year-old Kaili Dupuis, is also charged.

Mother, sister of suspect arrested in connection with Leesburg store owner's death

Alex Lopez is accused of shooting the store owner, 51-year-old Raied Shihadeh, at the Fast Stop Superette on May 30 during a robbery.

Police said the suspect’s mother and sister, Kinchens and Breanna Lopez, respectively, were arrested as detectives continued the investigation.

Lady Lake Police and Wildwood Police Departments assisted in the arrests.

Law enforcement is still searching for Dupuis.

If you know where she is, call the Leesburg Police Department at (352) 787-2121, or call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a reward.

