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Mostly sunny and dry Wednesday in Central Florida

Near record highs in the 90s are expected this weekend.

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
Mostly sunny and dry Wednesday in Central Florida (WFTV)
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents should brace for a heatwave as temperatures are set to soar into the low 90s this weekend.

Our area will have only a slight chance of relief from scattered showers early next week.

Central Florida will see lots of sunshine and dry conditions, culminating in near-record highs, before a cool front brings a welcome change.

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